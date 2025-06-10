Old video shared with claims it shows recent US anti-immigration enforcement protests

Incorrect. This video dates back to May 2020 and shows protests in the city sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

A video being shared on social media with claims it shows recent anti-immigration enforcement (ICE) protests in Los Angeles, United States, is actually an old video of the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

The aerial footage shows three police cars, one of which is on fire, surrounded by debris with a group of people nearby. It has been shared with captions such as: “Things are getting out of hand in Los Angeles, California!

“This is no longer a peaceful protest but ICE, Police, Border Guards, and National Guard provoked this unnecessary confrontation. Started peacefully and now lethal force is being considered against US citizens.”

However, the video does not show footage of the recent protests, which erupted following immigration raids in areas of Los Angeles with larger Latino populations, and then saw President Donald Trump deploy thousands of National Guard troops to the city.

Although there have been reports of vehicles being set alight, the footage being shared actually shows police cars that were set on fire during protests in LA in May 2020 [11 seconds in] sparked by the killing of George Floyd. Mr Floyd was an African American man from Minneapolis who was murdered during an arrest by a police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in an incident that was filmed by a bystander. His killing sparked civil rights and anti-racism protests across the world.

Some posts, including the old video, go on to show a clip of a protester jumping up onto a van before being tackled to the ground. This part of the video does appear to be from the recent protests in LA.

Misleading information can spread quickly during breaking news events, especially during periods of crisis and conflict.

Before sharing content that you see online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. We’ve written guides explaining how to spot misleading images and videos.