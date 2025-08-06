President Trump has not passed executive order explicitly stopping green card holders leaving or entering US

What was claimed From 25 June, 8.7 million permanent residents will not be able to leave or enter the United States under a new executive order passed by President Donald Trump. Our verdict This isn’t correct. A proclamation passed by President Trump on 4 June restricted the entry of foreign nationals from a number of countries to the United States, but does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the US.

A video which falsely claims that an executive order by President Donald Trump means that green card holders are not able to enter or leave the United States has been shared widely online. The footage, which has been shared more than 1,400 times on Facebook, features footage of the US president, as well as other clips of people queuing and arguing in airports, and people being taken away by police officers. The same audio with slightly different video clips is also circulating on TikTok. A voiceover, which apes the style of a news presenter, says: “Breaking news: Trump just banned all permanent residents from leaving the US. If you are abroad now you can’t come back. This isn’t just about illegal immigration anymore, Trump’s new executive order affects everyone.

“Green card holders are stuck in the US, legal residents are locked out. Your family vacation becomes illegal. The New York Times leaked the White House draft, 45 countries are now on Trump’s red list. “Implementing extreme entry restrictions on their citizens, even if they have valid visas, even if they have lived here for decades. 8.7 million permanent residents suddenly unable to visit dying parents overseas, can’t attend their weddings abroad. The video also includes overlaid text and a caption that says; “Starting June 25permanent residents willnot be able to leave or enterthe United States [sic]. lt is now official.” But the claims in these videos are misleading and inaccurate. Lawful permanent residents, also known as green card holders, are immigrants who have been granted lawful permanent residence, but who have not yet become US citizens. Green card holders are exempt from President Trump’s travel restrictions to the US. However, some experts have warned that there is likely to be additional scrutiny for permanent residents, especially from red-listed countries, when re-entering the US.