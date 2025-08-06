President Trump has not passed executive order explicitly stopping green card holders leaving or entering US
6 August 2025
What was claimed
From 25 June, 8.7 million permanent residents will not be able to leave or enter the United States under a new executive order passed by President Donald Trump.
Our verdict
This isn’t correct. A proclamation passed by President Trump on 4 June restricted the entry of foreign nationals from a number of countries to the United States, but does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the US.
A video which falsely claims that an executive order by President Donald Trump means that green card holders are not able to enter or leave the United States has been shared widely online.
The footage, which has been shared more than 1,400 times on Facebook, features footage of the US president, as well as other clips of people queuing and arguing in airports, and people being taken away by police officers.
The same audio with slightly different video clips is also circulating on TikTok.
A voiceover, which apes the style of a news presenter, says: “Breaking news: Trump just banned all permanent residents from leaving the US. If you are abroad now you can’t come back. This isn’t just about illegal immigration anymore, Trump’s new executive order affects everyone.
“Green card holders are stuck in the US, legal residents are locked out. Your family vacation becomes illegal. The New York Times leaked the White House draft, 45 countries are now on Trump’s red list.
“Implementing extreme entry restrictions on their citizens, even if they have valid visas, even if they have lived here for decades. 8.7 million permanent residents suddenly unable to visit dying parents overseas, can’t attend their weddings abroad.
The video also includes overlaid text and a caption that says; “Starting June 25permanent residents willnot be able to leave or enterthe United States [sic]. lt is now official.”
Partial travel restrictions were also brought in for nationals from a further seven countries including Cuba and Venezuela. The move comes as part of a crackdown on illegal migration by the Trump administration and means that the issuing of new visas have been fully suspended for residents of the 12 countries, and partially suspended for the seven other countries (with a number of exemptions, such as for dual passport holders and visiting athletes). This totals 19 countries, not the 45 mentioned in the video.
The social media video mentions a report by the New York Times as a source. An article published by the outlet in March detailed a draft list of 43 countries for a new travel ban, and said it was not clear whether existing green card holders would be exempt.
The video is also incorrect on the numbers of green card holders in America, citing a figure of 8.7 million. But the Office of Homeland Security Statistics estimates there were 12.8 million permanent residents living in the United States as of January 2024. Of these, 8.7 million people had met the age and length of residency requirements for naturalization, which means they could potentially gain US citizenship.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because lawful permanent residents, also known as green card holders, are exempt from the ban.