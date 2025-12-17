Donald Trump isn’t ‘buying England’

Donald Trump said he’ll buy England and make it the 52nd state.

An unevidenced quote attributed to US President Donald Trump, claiming he said he could buy England, is still being shared on Facebook.

The posts feature an image of Mr Trump alongside the supposed ‘quote’, and claim “Trump might buy England”. They suggest Mr Trump said he will buy “all of England” and make it “the 52nd state after Canada at 51”.

There’s no evidence Mr Trump ever said this, as we have explained before.