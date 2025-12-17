Donald Trump isn’t ‘buying England’

17 December 2025

Donald Trump said he’ll buy England and make it the 52nd state.

There’s no evidence Mr Trump said this.

An unevidenced quote attributed to US President Donald Trump, claiming he said he could buy England, is still being shared on Facebook.

The posts feature an image of Mr Trump alongside the supposed ‘quote’, and claim “Trump might buy England”. They suggest Mr Trump said he will buy “all of England” and make it “the 52nd state after Canada at 51”.

There’s no evidence Mr Trump ever said this, as we have explained before.

Debunk image of Trump quote

Searches on Google News, X, and a website that archives Mr Trump’s social media posts did not produce results that supported the claim, though Mr Trump has previously said he’d like to see Canada “become our 51st state”.

We often see other quotes falsely attributed to political or public figures.

False or misleading claims online have the potential to harm individuals, groups and democratic processes and institutions. Online claims can spread fast and far, and are difficult to contain and correct.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because there’s no evidence Donald Trump said this.

