Edited image of Donald and Ivanka Trump with Jeffrey Epstein circulates again

This image has been manipulated, and is actually a composite of two photographs taken a decade apart.

A picture shows Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka when she was a child, and Jeffrey Epstein.

But the picture is actually a composite of two different photographs taken more than a decade apart.

The image shows Mr Trump kissing his second child Ivanka when she was a child, with convicted sex offender Epstein in the foreground.

A faked composite image of Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka and Jeffrey Epstein has been circulating on social media again.

As we found when we previously fact checked this image, the image of Mr Trump with Ivanka is from the grand opening of the Harley Davidson Cafe in New York in October 1993.

The picture of disgraced financier Epstein meanwhile, was taken at the launch of RADAR magazine at a hotel in May 2005.

But although this particular image is not genuine, recently published archive images show that Epstein did also attend the launch of the cafe in New York in 1993.

Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019 as he awaited his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Before sharing media that you see online it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkits and guide to spotting misleading images can help you better navigate media online.