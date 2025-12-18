Edited Trump quote shared with misleading claims about teen beauty pageants

While Mr Trump said in a 2005 interview that he would go backstage at some beauty pageants and see women with no clothes on, he did not mention Miss Teen USA or talk about seeing teenage girls getting dressed.

Donald Trump said he would go “backstage before a Miss Teen USA show” and see “girls” with no clothes on.

Social media posts that wrongly suggest US President Donald Trump spoke about going backstage at teen beauty pageants to see girls aged 14-16 getting dressed are being shared again.

But these posts have edited a genuine quote from Mr Trump to make it appear as though he’s referring to Miss Teen USA pageants, and teenage girls, which he did not do in his original comments.

The posts feature an image of a younger Mr Trump alongside a photo of what appear to be beauty pageant contestants representing various US states.

The text on the image attributed to Mr Trump says: “I’ll tell you the funniest thing. I’ll go backstage before a Miss Teen USA show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything and no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I'm the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it.