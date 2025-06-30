Video of an Air India crew boarding a plane was filmed days before the Ahmedabad crash

This video was posted on 9 June, three days before the crash.

A video showing Air India crew members boarding a flight has been shared on social media with the suggestion it shows the crew boarding the plane that crashed on 12 June, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew, and at least 29 people on the ground.

Overlaid text on some versions reads “All crew passed away in ahmedabad Gujarat plane crash RIP” while others say “See how life goes. These people did not know that is like this it well end. May your souls rest in peace. See beautiful soul. What a life [sic]”.

But this video was posted on Instagram on 9 June, and predates the Air India disaster.

The woman who posted the video can be seen holding the camera in the video. She has posted a number of videos of her in Air India uniform with her colleagues.

After the crash she commented: “Hi everyone, Thank you so much for reaching out - I'm safe and currently in Mumbai. I'm deeply shaken and heartbroken by what's happened. It's a very difficult time for us.”

She has since asked people to report accounts that have shared her video with the claim it shows the crew of the Air India flight that crashed.