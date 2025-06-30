Video of an Air India crew boarding a plane was filmed days before the Ahmedabad crash

What was claimed
A video shows the crew boarding the Air India flight that crashed on 12 June.
Our verdict
This video was posted on 9 June, three days before the crash.
A video showing Air India crew members boarding a flight has been shared on social media with the suggestion it shows the crew boarding the plane that crashed on 12 June, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew, and at least 29 people on the ground.
Overlaid text on some versions reads “All crew passed away in ahmedabad Gujarat plane crash RIP” while others say “See how life goes. These people did not know that is like this it well end. May your souls rest in peace. See beautiful soul. What a life [sic]”.
But this video was posted on Instagram on 9 June, and predates the Air India disaster.
The woman who posted the video can be seen holding the camera in the video. She has posted a number of videos of her in Air India uniform with her colleagues.
After the crash she commented: “Hi everyone, Thank you so much for reaching out - I'm safe and currently in Mumbai. I'm deeply shaken and heartbroken by what's happened. It's a very difficult time for us.”
She has since asked people to report accounts that have shared her video with the claim it shows the crew of the Air India flight that crashed.
Air India has posted the names of the two pilots and 10 cabin crew members who died in the crash. There have also been a number of media reports about the crew members who died, many of which shared photos.
One social media post shares the viral clip as part of a montage, which goes on to show the Joshi family, who were killed in the crash, and what looks like a video of Hansaben Parmar, who was also killed alongside her husband Bhogilal Parmar.
It then shows an AI-generated image of the crash, which we previously debunked, before using what appear to be real images of the crash site.
We have written several articles about misinformation circulating following the Air India disaster. Before sharing content that you see on social media first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verified source. Our guides to identifying misleading videos can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because the clip was posted on 9 June 2025, days before the Air India crash on 12 June 2025.
