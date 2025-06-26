Video of plane’s cabin shows turbulence on a Pakistani flight, not the Air India crash

False. This video actually shows turbulence on a domestic flight in Pakistan from May 2025 and is unrelated to the recent Air India disaster.

Text overlaid on the footage says: “Air India 🇮🇳 that was bound for London Gatwick 243 De·ad This is just before the Cra·sh”.

A video viewed more than 8 million times on Facebook claims to show the inside of the aeroplane moments before the Air India crash on 12 June —but this footage predates the crash and actually shows turbulence on a different flight on 24 May.

Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take off. All but one of the 242 passengers and crew died in the crash, which also killed at least 29 people on the ground.

The clip shared on social media actually comes from a FlyJinnah flight from Karachi to Lahore in Pakistan on 24 May 2025, more than two weeks before the Air India crash. The FlyJinnah plane reportedly encountered a violent sandstorm while attempting to land.

The social media clip goes on to include a real clip of the Air India plane crashing, which has been widely used in news reports, as well as an AI-generated image of the crash, which we previously debunked.

It then features another image of a crash site, which appears to be real, and two photos of a pilot. These appear to show the flight’s co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kunder, and the same images of him have been used in several news reports about the disaster.

We have written several articles about misinformation circulating following the Air India disaster. Before sharing content that you see on social media first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verified source. Our guides to identifying misleading videos can help you do this.