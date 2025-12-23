Clip does not show people in Manchester ‘celebrating’ the Bondi Beach attack

23 December 2025

What was claimed

A video shows a pro-Palestine crowd celebrating in Manchester in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack on a Jewish event.

Our verdict

The video predates the attack. It was filmed in Manchester and was posted online six months before the attack happened.

A video has been shared online with false claims that it depicts “celebrations” taking place in Manchester in the aftermath of the recent Bondi Beach attack. It actually shows a demonstration that took place six months earlier.

The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook, shows several people wearing keffiyeh scarves (the black and white version of which has become associated with Palestinian identity) on their heads. They are clapping, with one waving a Palestinian flag, and a chanting crowd can be heard in the background.

It has been shared with a caption saying: “PRO-PALESTINE CROWD CELEBRATE IN MANCHESTER. “We saw some disgusting videos on social media in the wake of the horror terror attack on Bondi Beach on Sunday. This was just one of such vile celebrations taking place across the country.”

But this video was filmed months before the attack on a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach, Australia, on 14 December.

An image of the video with a verdict saying 'false'.

A reverse image search of stills from the clip shows it has been online since at least 8 June this year. We matched the location to the Market Street tram stop in Manchester city centre.

Other footage shared on 8 June shows that a pro-Palestinian protest stook place in Manchester on 7 June.

We matched another protester and a sign in that video with those that briefly appear in the clip now being shared. This strongly suggests that the video of the people on the tram platform came from the same protest.

Misinformation can spread widely around crisis events such as terror attacks, and we have fact checked other misleading claims about the recent events on Bondi Beach.

Before you share a video on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you think critically and identify bad information.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video was first posted online six months before the Bondi Beach attack happened.

