Clip does not show people in Manchester ‘celebrating’ the Bondi Beach attack

A video has been shared online with false claims that it depicts “celebrations” taking place in Manchester in the aftermath of the recent Bondi Beach attack. It actually shows a demonstration that took place six months earlier.
The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook, shows several people wearing keffiyeh scarves (the black and white version of which has become associated with Palestinian identity) on their heads. They are clapping, with one waving a Palestinian flag, and a chanting crowd can be heard in the background.
It has been shared with a caption saying: “PRO-PALESTINE CROWD CELEBRATE IN MANCHESTER. “We saw some disgusting videos on social media in the wake of the horror terror attack on Bondi Beach on Sunday. This was just one of such vile celebrations taking place across the country.”
But this video was filmed months before the attack on a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach, Australia, on 14 December.
A reverse image search of stills from the clip shows it has been online since at least 8 June this year. We matched the location to the Market Street tram stop in Manchester city centre.
Other footage shared on 8 June shows that a pro-Palestinian protest stook place in Manchester on 7 June.
Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts
Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.
We matched another protester and a sign in that video with those that briefly appear in the clip now being shared. This strongly suggests that the video of the people on the tram platform came from the same protest.
Misinformation can spread widely around crisis events such as terror attacks, and we have fact checked other misleading claims about the recent events on Bondi Beach.
Before you share a video on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you think critically and identify bad information.