Clip does not show people in Manchester ‘celebrating’ the Bondi Beach attack

The video predates the attack. It was filmed in Manchester and was posted online six months before the attack happened.

A video shows a pro-Palestine crowd celebrating in Manchester in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack on a Jewish event.

A video has been shared online with false claims that it depicts “celebrations” taking place in Manchester in the aftermath of the recent Bondi Beach attack. It actually shows a demonstration that took place six months earlier.

The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook, shows several people wearing keffiyeh scarves (the black and white version of which has become associated with Palestinian identity) on their heads. They are clapping, with one waving a Palestinian flag, and a chanting crowd can be heard in the background.

It has been shared with a caption saying: “PRO-PALESTINE CROWD CELEBRATE IN MANCHESTER. “We saw some disgusting videos on social media in the wake of the horror terror attack on Bondi Beach on Sunday. This was just one of such vile celebrations taking place across the country.”

But this video was filmed months before the attack on a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach, Australia, on 14 December.