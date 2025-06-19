Old footage of Air India plane taking off from Heathrow shared as Ahmedabad crash

This footage has been online for over a year and actually shows an Air India Boeing 777 taking off from London Heathrow Airport in May 2024. The plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was a Boeing 787.

A video of an Air India plane taking off is being shared on social media with claims it shows Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad in India last week. But this is not recent footage.

The clip was shared with overlaid text saying: “Air india plane A-777 crash in Ahmadabad iIndia today 168 casualties Reported by Rescue workers [sic]”. An animated red circle suggests something visible in the video caused the crash.

But this footage does not show the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take off on 12 June, killing at least 270 people, including all but one of the 242 people who were on board the plane.