Old footage of Air India plane taking off from Heathrow shared as Ahmedabad crash

The clip was shared with overlaid text saying: “Air india plane A-777 crash in Ahmadabad iIndia today 168 casualties Reported by Rescue workers [sic]”. An animated red circle suggests something visible in the video caused the crash.
But this footage does not show the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take off on 12 June, killing at least 270 people, including all but one of the 242 people who were on board the plane.
The clip has actually been circulating online for over a year. It was shared on Instagram on 22 May 2024 with the caption: “Air India's Boeing 777-200LR VT-ALH rocketing out of London Heathrow 27R as it begins it's [sic] 8 hour journey back to Delhi”. The Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
