Old footage of Air India plane taking off from Heathrow shared as Ahmedabad crash

19 June 2025

What was claimed

A video shows the Air India plane that crashed recently in Ahmedabad taking off.

Our verdict

This footage has been online for over a year and actually shows an Air India Boeing 777 taking off from London Heathrow Airport in May 2024. The plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was a Boeing 787.

A video of an Air India plane taking off is being shared on social media with claims it shows Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad in India last week. But this is not recent footage.

The clip was shared with overlaid text saying: “Air india plane A-777 crash in Ahmadabad iIndia today 168 casualties Reported by Rescue workers [sic]”. An animated red circle suggests something visible in the video caused the crash.

But this footage does not show the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take off on 12 June, killing at least 270 people, including all but one of the 242 people who were on board the plane.

Misleading post about Air India crash

The clip has actually been circulating online for over a year. It was shared on Instagram on 22 May 2024 with the caption: “Air India's Boeing 777-200LR VT-ALH rocketing out of London Heathrow 27R as it begins it's [sic] 8 hour journey back to Delhi”. The Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The cause of the recent crash is not yet clear and is being investigated by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The plane’s black boxes have been recovered from the wreckage.

We wrote about other examples of misinformation relating to the plane crash last week, including an image supposedly showing the site of the crash that was generated with artificial intelligence, and footage supposedly coming from inside the cabin that was actually from a different plane crash in Nepal in 2023.

Our guides on identifying misleading images and videos offer some tips on how to verify content you see on social media before sharing it.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this footage predates the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad and shows a different model of plane.

