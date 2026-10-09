Video of 2020 market fire in UAE reshared as strike on Israel
A video of a large fire filmed from a moving vehicle has been shared online again with claims it shows a “major strike” on an oil facility in Israel.
We’ve written about this clip twice before. It actually shows a fire that broke out at a market in Ajman, a city in the UAE, in August 2020.
The version being shared on Facebook and Instagram has horizontally flipped the original footage, but the black vehicle and signage match the original clip. The road also matches Google Street View imagery of a street in Ajman.
An oil refinery facility in Haifa, northern Israel, was damaged by Iranian missiles in March but we have not found any credible reports of further strikes more recently.
Before sharing content which claims to show events from a conflict, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video shows a market fire in the UAE in August 2020, not a recent strike on an oil facility in Israel.