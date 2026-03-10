Viral images of ‘US soldiers captured in Iran’ are AI-generated

What was claimed Images show US soldiers captured in Iran. Our verdict These images are fake. They contain Gemini AI, and SynthID invisible watermarks and visual inconsistencies which mean they are almost certainly AI-generated.

Viral images on social media claimed to show US soldiers from the elite Delta Force unit “captured by Iran” are fake. The three pictures, which have been shared on Facebook and X, depict men in combat fatigues being escorted by masked soldiers, and kneeling near a picture of the former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian flags. Captions shared with the images say “US terrorist are now in safe hands 🫵🏽🤣 Delta Force operation fails! Many US soldiers captured by Iran”. Delta Force is an elite US special forces unit.

But the images used to support this claim are fake, and AI-generated. Uncropped versions of the images include a distinctive diamond in the corner, the watermark of Google’s Gemini AI chatbot.

