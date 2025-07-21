False claims Scottish travel vlogger was killed in West Bank spread online

This isn’t true. It’s been confirmed that Ms Witters died in Hawick, Scotland.

A Scottish travel vlogger named Emma Witters has not been killed in the West Bank, as has been claimed online.

Posts making the misleading claim have been shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook in recent days.

Some of the posts include a video of another woman saying: “This is a woman named Emma Witters. The IDF just murdered her in the West Bank. She’s from Scotland.”

The original video, which had been posted on TikTok, has been deleted.

Emma Witters, whose YouTube channel said she had lived in the USA for 22 years but was from Scotland, had been travelling around the West Bank earlier this year.

However, the claim that she was killed in the West Bank is not true.

She in fact died in the Scottish town of Hawick, near the border with England, on Friday 11 July.

Police Scotland stated that its officers were called to a property at 10am that day and that a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It added that enquiries were ongoing; however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal—Scotland's public prosecution service and death investigation authority.

The Daily Record had published an article (which has now been removed) repeating the false claim that Ms Witters was killed in the West Bank. A subsequent article about her death by the media outlet described the claims as “false”, and confirmed she died in Scotland.

We have contacted the Daily Record about this and will update if we receive a response.

Before sharing information that you see online, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.