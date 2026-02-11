Bunker busting bomb video shows US weapons test

This isn’t what this footage depicts. It was shared in June last year by the US Air Force, showing testing of a bunker-busting munition in December 2020.

In the footage, a munition can be seen being dropped into what appears to be a cave. Clips also show the moment of impact and it entering into the roof of the cave before exploding.

The clip, which has been circulating on X and Facebook , has the caption: “Iran just dropped a video showing its own BUNKER buster BOMBS in full action.”

A video is being shared on social media alongside a caption implying it shows Iran deploying “bunker buster” bombs.

It was published by the US military in June last year, with a caption stating it showed a test of the GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator weapon system by the US Air Force.

But this video isn’t of an Iranian bomb.

According to the description, this test of the weapon system which is a “bunker-busting munition purpose-built to defeat deeply buried and hardened targets” took place on 11 December, 2020 in the District of Columbia in the US.

So-called “bunker busters” are designed to destroy heavily protected facilities buried deep underground which would be out of the reach of normal bombs.

Text on the video being shared also states that the footage was released by the US military.

The US used the same type of weapon, known as ‘MOPs’, to attack Iran’s nuclear sites in June 2025.

There have been reports quoting Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying that unexploded bombs remain in some Iranian facilities that were struck.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and reliable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.