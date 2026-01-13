Video of clashes in Greece shared with claims it shows recent protests in Iran

What was claimed A video shows Iranians in the street taking part in anti-government protests. Our verdict This footage was actually filmed in Thessaloniki, Greece, in November 2025 following a rap concert.

A video shared thousands of times online with claims it shows anti-government protests in Iran was actually filmed in Greece. The clip, which has appeared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram shows people on a street throwing flaming projectiles as a fire burns, engulfing cars and trees. Although there has been genuine footage of recent violent clashes in Iran, this particular video is not one of them.

One post featuring the video, which has more than 18,500 reactions and has been viewed nearly a million times, claims it shows “MASSIVE CROWDS MOVING THROUGH FIRES AND DEBRIS IN TEHRAN”. But the footage is not related to the ongoing protests against the Iranian regime, which began in late December over another sharp drop in the value of the Iranian currency and have since grown into a crisis of legitimacy for Islamic Republic.

