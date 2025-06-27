Footage of a Russian pilgrimage shared with claims it shows Tel Aviv ‘exodus’

A screenshot of a recent video showing a large group of people walking with rucksacks is being shared on social media with claims it shows an “exodus” of people leaving Tel Aviv, Israel, “in droves”. This context suggests that the footage is related to the Israel-Iran conflict, which has seen both countries exchange missile and drone strikes. At the time of writing, a ceasefire appears to be holding.

In fact the footage comes from a different event, in Russia. Full Fact traced the video back to social media posts dating to at least 6 June 2025, a week before Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on 13 June.