AI-generated pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest shared online

What was claimed Three images show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested by uniformed police officers. Our verdict These images are AI-generated.

Three images which seem to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being led away by police have been shared online in the wake of his arrest yesterday. But these pictures are AI-generated. The King’s younger brother, who was stripped of his Prince title last year, was arrested by Thames Valley Police at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February) on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation later the same day. The arrest follows Thames Valley Police reportedly saying they were assessing a complaint over alleged sharing of confidential material by Mr Mountbatten-Windsor with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

While there are real images and video footage of unmarked police vehicles arriving at Sandringham on Thursday morning, we’ve found no published images showing the moment of his arrest, nor of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor being led away by officers. One picture being shared online shows the former prince being led away by two uniformed officers holding his arms, with a police vehicle and more uniformed officers in the background. However there are several glitches that are clues this is an AI creation.

