Footage of 2025 Ballymena fire falsely linked to recent Belfast riots

This isn’t correct. The footage does not show the recent disorder in Belfast, but a separate incident that occurred in Ballymena in June 2025, a year prior to the recent violence.

A video shows a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) housing foreign men being burned down during recent disorder in Belfast.

A video of a property on fire is being shared with misleading claims it depicts recent disorder in Belfast, but it actually depicts events in Ballymena a year ago.

The clip was posted on Facebook on 9 June with the caption: “Houses are now being set on fire in parts of Belfast this evening.”

The post was shared amid days of violence in Belfast following a knife attack on a man, Stephen Ogilvie. A 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, has appeared in court charged with attempted murder, along with other offences, and was remanded in custody.

The footage being shared shows people in the doorway of a property which is on fire, while a voice can be heard mentioning “foreigners”, and a smoke alarm goes off.