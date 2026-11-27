False. King Charles hasn't made any such announcement and there's no reliable evidence any such statement ever appeared on the Royal Family’s website.

King Charles has welcomed a “new global order” with a single global government based in Tel Aviv, in a statement briefly published on the Royal Family’s website.

Posts suggesting that King Charles has welcomed a “new global order” and a “single global government” based in Tel Aviv have had thousands of shares on social media.

But as you may have guessed, the King hasn’t made any such announcement. And there’s absolutely no reliable evidence for claims that a statement about the topic appeared briefly on the Royal Family website before supposedly being taken down.

Despite that, some online appear to have taken the claims at face value. Comments on one of the posts include one person writing “now we know the real evil of the world” and another adding “they (ELITES) are wants, to ATTACK us in the darkness! That is the reason, for their demonic plan [sic]”.

What do the posts claim?

Several social media posts have shared or linked to a video about these claims, which includes what looks like a screenshot of the Royal Family’s website, and a written statement which says the King and Queen “welcome” a new order which would introduce “a single global government, seated in Tel Aviv” and a single world currency and religion.

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The statement, supposedly dated 30 October 2026, goes on to say that bank accounts may not show balances due to a transition of financial systems, “a period of darkness will reign briefly” and sustainability goals will be achieved through “a reduced population of no more than one billion souls”.

In the video, a man says: “The trigger-happy British royals jumped the gun yesterday, releasing a pre-prepared document welcoming the arrival of the New World Order and ordering British subjects to submit to the new regime.”

He goes on to claim the statement “vanished almost immediately” and was “wiped from the official record like it never existed”.

What do we know about the supposed screenshot?

There are no credible reports of the Royal Family releasing any such announcement and it is not featured as a press release on the Royal Family’s website. Any such announcement would of course have been very widely covered by the media and a range of sources on social media. So it’s clear the claims about the King making such an announcement are false.

Proving definitively that a document never appeared even briefly online is more difficult. Even though the King never made any such announcement, it’s not impossible that an unauthorised statement might have appeared online, for example as a prank.

However we’ve found no reliable evidence to suggest that such a statement has ever appeared on the Royal Family website.

If such a statement had appeared on the Royal Family website even briefly, you might expect it to have been saved via an online archiving tool, for multiple different screenshots to exist, and for royal reporters to have covered it, but none of these things seem to have happened.

The video appears to have come from The People’s Voice, a website that has published many claims we have previously fact checked.

Full Fact contacted The People’s Voice for comment, but did not receive a response.

What about other parts of the video?

A real audio clip of King Charles saying “and the time to act is now” is played during the video. However, it comes from an address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2020 where the then-Prince of Wales spoke about sustainability and fighting climate change.

A clip of that speech was later used by the Royal Family to promote ‘The Great Reset’, an initiative launched by the WEF and the then-Prince of Wales in June 2020. The WEF said ‘The Great Reset’ aimed to “urgently build the foundations of our economic and social system for a fairer, sustainable and more resilient post-Covid future”.

The video now circulating online also references a recent exercise which saw the US Army practising digging mass graves, which was widely reported—in fact the military itself has written about its tests of “battlefield temporary interment”.

We’ve written more about why we fact check claims on social media such as these in our Why we fact check what we fact check (even if it seems really, really obvious) blog.