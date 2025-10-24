People will not need to ‘re-verify’ their bus passes from October

What was claimed From October, bus pass rules are being modernised and people will have to re-verify their bus passes, and provide updated proof of age, residency and disability. There will also be rush hour limits in some council areas, restricting travel at peak times. Our verdict False. The Department for Transport has confirmed these claims are incorrect.

False claims that everyone who uses a bus pass will have to “re-verify” it in October and provide updated proof of age, residency or disability have been spreading online. The claim, which the Department of Transport has confirmed is incorrect, has appeared in videos being shared on Facebook and TikTok. We’ve also seen similar misleading claims about changes to bus passes appearing at the top of Google searches in the AI overview.

