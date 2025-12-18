Over-60s won’t be charged £5 for a GP appointment

False. The government has made no such announcement, and the videos claiming this are fake.

The government has announced that anyone over the age of 60 will be charged £5 to see their GP.

Videos falsely claiming that the NHS is “no longer free for over-60s” have been widely shared online

The NHS remains free at the point of use for all those ordinarily resident in the UK and we’ve seen no evidence of any announcement or plans to charge over-60s for GP appointments, as one of the videos claims.

The series of videos, all of which feature overlaid text reading “Healthcare betrayal: the NHS no longer free for over-60s”, includes a clip featuring a voice apparently intended to resemble that of the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying: “I can confirm that starting this October anyone over the age of 60 will be charged £5 just to see their GP”.

The audio, which has likely been generated using AI, has been dubbed over a video of Mr Starmer from September, in which he addresses the UK’s official recognition of a Palestinian state. In the original video he makes no reference to any plans to charge people to see their GP.