Fake planning notice falsely claims application lodged for Stockport asylum seeker housing

False. This isn’t a real planning notice. Stockport Council has said the notices are not legitimate and no such planning application has been submitted to it.

A planning notice shows an application has been submitted for a four-storey temporary structure, which would provide accommodation for up to 800 asylum seekers, to be built at St Thomas' Recreation Ground on 147 Hempshaw Lane, Offerton in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

An image of a fake planning notice falsely claiming a planning application has been lodged for a new development that would accommodate up to 800 asylum seekers in Stockport has been shared online.

The photo of the notice seemingly attached to a post has been shared with captions saying: “800 asylum seekers (men no doubt) planned for STOCKPORT.”

Stockport Council confirmed to Full Fact the notice is “not legitimate” and no such planning application has been submitted.

The notice could, at first glance, appear genuine—it says “Town and Country Planning Act 1990” at the top and its structure resembles that of a real planning notice, which are often physically put up to inform the public about new applications in the area.