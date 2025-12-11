Figures don’t show 110,000 young Brits have left the UK since June

False. This figure likely refers to the estimated net number of British nationals aged 16-34 who left the UK in the year to March 2025. We don’t know how many are estimated to have emigrated since June.

110,000 Brits between the ages of 16 and 34 have left the country since June of this year.

A post shared on Facebook claims that “110,000 Brits between the ages of 16 & 34 have left the country since June of this year.”

This isn’t correct, because the data covering this time period has not yet been published. The 110,000 figure mentioned in the post is likely based on the net number of British nationals in that age group who are provisionally estimated to have emigrated from the UK in the twelve month period from April 2024 to March 2025.

We don’t know how many British nationals have left the UK since June 2025. The most up to date figures we have from the Office for National Statistics include estimates of British national emigration, immigration and net migration broken down by age for the year ending March 2025.

These figures provisionally suggest that a total of 174,000 British nationals aged between 16-34 emigrated from the UK over this period. An estimated 63,000 British nationals in that age group moved back to the UK, so the net number who left was 111,000. It’s worth noting that recent migration estimates are subject to revision.