Figures don’t show 110,000 young Brits have left the UK since June

11 December 2025

What was claimed

110,000 Brits between the ages of 16 and 34 have left the country since June of this year.

Our verdict

False. This figure likely refers to the estimated net number of British nationals aged 16-34 who left the UK in the year to March 2025. We don’t know how many are estimated to have emigrated since June.

A post shared on Facebook claims that “110,000 Brits between the ages of 16 & 34 have left the country since June of this year.”

This isn’t correct, because the data covering this time period has not yet been published. The 110,000 figure mentioned in the post is likely based on the net number of British nationals in that age group who are provisionally estimated to have emigrated from the UK in the twelve month period from April 2024 to March 2025.

We don’t know how many British nationals have left the UK since June 2025. The most up to date figures we have from the Office for National Statistics include estimates of British national emigration, immigration and net migration broken down by age for the year ending March 2025.

These figures provisionally suggest that a total of 174,000 British nationals aged between 16-34 emigrated from the UK over this period. An estimated 63,000 British nationals in that age group moved back to the UK, so the net number who left was 111,000. It’s worth noting that recent migration estimates are subject to revision.

In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of claims circulating about the number of British people leaving the UK, many of which aren’t supported by the available statistics. We’ve written more about this topic here.

Our migration explainer also has more details on the number of people migrating to and from the UK.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this figure is based on an estimate of the net number of British 16-34 year olds who emigrated in the year to March 2025, not the number who have emigrated since June.

Related topics

Social media

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.