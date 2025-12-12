Around 250,000 Brits emigrated last year, not 695,000

This isn’t quite right. While estimated immigration was around 900,000 in the year to June 2025, only 96,000 are estimated to have arrived as asylum seekers. The 110,000 figure likely refers to the number of people who claimed asylum in the UK, not all of whom actually arrived in the country during this period.

False. This figure is an estimate of the total number of people who emigrated in the year ending June 2025, 252,000 of whom were British nationals.

A post on Facebook claims that “695,000 Brits left the UK” last year, and that “in their place we welcomed around 900,000 newcomers from overseas, including 110,000 asylum seekers.”

This isn’t correct. The 695,000 figure is close to the total number of people provisionally estimated to have emigrated from the UK in the year ending June 2025, but most of these people weren’t British nationals.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics estimates, of the 693,000 people who emigrated in this period, 252,000 were British nationals.

It is true that 898,000 people are estimated to have migrated to the UK over the same 12 months, but it’s worth noting that this figure also includes 143,000 British nationals.