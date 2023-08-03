Viral video doesn’t show Cillian Murphy correcting Prince Harry about being Irish

3 August 2023

This is not a genuine exchange between the two individuals. The video has been edited to include old audio of a real conversation between the actor and an interviewer in 2010 dubbed over a clip of a different event.

A video widely shared on social media appears to show actor Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry about his nationality being Irish, not British. But the video has been altered.

The footage, which appears on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, shows Prince Harry meeting actors, including Mr Murphy, in front of a poster for the 2017 film Dunkirk.

Prince Harry’s mouth is not visible due to the camera angle, and so the audio and subtitles give the false impression of a conversation about nationality taking place between the two individuals.

In the audio, one voice—supposedly belonging to Prince Harry—says “so you’re British”, to which Cillian Murphy’s voice responds: “no I’m Irish”. The first voice repeats: “I know, British” and Mr Murphy says again: “no no no, Irish. It’s a big difference.”

However, this is not a genuine interaction between the actor and Prince Harry. The audio actually comes from an exchange between the actor and an interviewer in 2010 during a press interview about the film Inception.

The conversation is initiated when the interviewer refers to both Mr Murphy and his co-star Tom Hardy as British. Cillian Murphy was born in Douglas, Cork, and now lives in Dublin after a period living in London.

While the audio clip has no relation to Prince Harry, the clip’s footage does come from a genuine video published by Associated Press showing the pair speaking at the London premiere for the film Dunkirk in 2017.

Misinformation like this can be convincing and spread very quickly online. Full Fact has written before about other videos with altered audio, including posts falsely depicting protesters in London chanting about being racist and BBC radio announcing the death of Prince Philip in the middle of a dance track.

It is important to consider whether something is real before sharing it online—you can read more about identifying misleading images and videos in our guides here and here.

Image courtesy of Maximilian Bühn