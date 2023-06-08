Fake Greggs coupon deal shared hundreds of times

8 June 2023

This is a fake offer. Greggs told Full Fact that they are not affiliated in any way with this post.

Social media users can get eight coupons for a free sausage roll and a drink at Greggs if they share and comment on a Facebook post.

A post on Facebook claiming that social media users can claim eight free coupons from Greggs in return for shares and comments has been shared more than 1,600 times.

Alongside a poorly-edited photo of what appears to be eight coupons for the bakery chain, the post says: “Here at Greggs we understand times haven't been the easiest this year so we have decided to do something special for everybody who has $hared&¢ommented in a 10 day time frame from now.

“Everyone who does this will be given a complimentary coupon sheet with 8 tickets for a ‘FREE SAUSAGE ROLL + DRINK’ [sic].”

But this is not a genuine offer. A spokesperson for Greggs told Full Fact the offer was not genuine and that it had been reported to Facebook.

The post was originally published on 7 June by a page called Greggs Fans, which was set up in November 2022 and has 700 likes. The official Greggs Facebook page has more than 760,000 likes, and was set up in 2008.

The format of this fake offer is extremely similar to other posts we have checked recently, such as a post advertising “free” coupons for Toby Carvery, which was shared thousands of times in May.

Greggs is a popular target of those posting fake offers to Facebook, and we have fact checked similar posts offering freebies from the company in return for social media engagement many times before.

We regularly check Facebook posts like these advertising fake giveaways, often in the form of free meals at popular chain restaurants such as Harvester or cheap deals for expensive items such as air fryers from retailers like Argos.

Misleading images are some of the most common kinds of misinformation we see online, but they can sometimes be hard to spot. It’s always worth checking if a picture shows what the post says it does before you share it—we have written a guide on how to do so here.