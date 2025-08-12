Archive picture does not show Boris Johnson with Ghislaine Maxwell

This isn’t true. The photograph is actually of Mr Johnson and his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, while they were at university together in 1986.

The image has been posted by accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) amid recent reporting around the ‘Epstein files’ .

An archive picture is being shared with false claims that it shows a young Boris Johnson with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who was an associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But the claim that the picture depicts the former prime minister with Maxwell is misleading.

It actually shows Mr Johnson with Allegra Mostyn-Owen, in Oxford in March 1986.

They attended university together, where they became a couple, and married in 1987.

However, the enduring claim that the picture actually shows Maxwell has been circulating online for years, despite having been debunked many times before.

This is the latest in a number of misleading pictures and online claims related to Epstein that we have fact checked recently, including edited pictures of the disgraced financier with President Donald Trump.

Before sharing content like this that you see online, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit and guide to spotting misleading images can help you do this.