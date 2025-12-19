Facebook posts falsely claim David Lammy personally spent half a million pounds on food and drink expenses as foreign secretary

What was claimed In 233 days as foreign secretary, David Lammy racked up £521,525 in food and drink expenses, working out at £2,238 a day. Our verdict This is misleading. This figure appears to refer to the entirety of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office procurement card spends of over £500 in restaurants and bars, covering a four month period. It is not David Lammy’s personal food and drink expenses.

Posts on Facebook claiming that David Lammy MP personally claimed over half a million pounds in food and drink expenses while he was foreign secretary are misleading. A number of social media posts have claimed that: “David Lammy has been in his role as foreign secretary for 233 days racking up £521,525 in food and drink expenses. An impressive £2238 a day.” Mr Lammy held the role of foreign secretary from July 2024 to September this year. He is now Lord Chancellor, Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister. But this claim about his spending while in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) refers to procurement card spends of over £500 in restaurants and bars, covering the entirety of the FCDO over a four month period, not his personal food and drink expenses.

An FCDO spokesperson previously told Full Fact the social media post was “false and misleading” and confirmed the spend “relates to the entire FCDO Network—covering over 17,000 staff across 281 worldwide offices—over a period of four months”. The £521,525 figure appears to have come from FCDO data on procurement card spending over £500.

