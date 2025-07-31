Protester did not hold up sweary sign in background of Starmer and Trump meeting
31 July 2025
What was claimed
A screenshot shows a protester visible in the background of a recent meeting between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump holding a sign saying “Trump is a c***”.
Our verdict
This scene has been altered. The picture of the protester is from Donald Trump’s 2016 visit to Scotland, and has been edited into the background.
An edited image which appears to show a protester holding a sweary sign through a window in the background of a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump has been shared online.
The posts include what appears to be a screenshot of a video of the meeting with a Fox News banner, which is also circulating on X (formerly Twitter). A watermark on that video credits it to an account on Instagram, which shared it on 29 July and has gained over 15,000 likes.
The two leaders are seated, while a woman holding a sign reading “Trump is a c***” is visible in the background outside.
But this video, and the screenshots, have been edited. Other footage of the same moment in the press conference shows there was no one at the window.
Before sharing content like this, consider whether what you are seeing could have been edited or manipulated to mislead. Our toolkit contains guides for spotting misleading images and videos which can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this is an edited screenshot, which has superimposed an old image of the protester into the video and screenshots.