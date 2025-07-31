Protester did not hold up sweary sign in background of Starmer and Trump meeting

This scene has been altered. The picture of the protester is from Donald Trump’s 2016 visit to Scotland, and has been edited into the background.

A screenshot shows a protester visible in the background of a recent meeting between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump holding a sign saying “Trump is a c***”.

An edited image which appears to show a protester holding a sweary sign through a window in the background of a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump has been shared online.

The posts include what appears to be a screenshot of a video of the meeting with a Fox News banner, which is also circulating on X (formerly Twitter). A watermark on that video credits it to an account on Instagram, which shared it on 29 July and has gained over 15,000 likes.

The two leaders are seated, while a woman holding a sign reading “Trump is a c***” is visible in the background outside.