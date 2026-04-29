Video of Donald Trump altered to include fake audio of him criticising Sadiq Khan

What was claimed Videos show Donald Trump criticising Sadiq Khan for “turning London into a s**tshow” and saying he “needs a Tomahawk [missile] up his a**”. Our verdict The audio in these clips is fake. We traced the footage to an old video of President Trump announcing ‘gold cards’ as a path to citizenship in the US, the audio of which has been altered. He makes no mention of Sadiq Khan in the original clip.

Videos shared thousands of times on social media appear to show US president Donald Trump criticising Sir Sadiq Khan for his record as Mayor of London. In one of the clips the president appears to say Sir Sadiq “is turning London into a s**tshow” while in another he’s shown saying the mayor “needs a Tomahawk [missile] up his a**”. It’s true that Mr Trump has frequently criticised Sir Sadiq, saying he has done “a terrible job”, and calling him “a nasty person” and a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”. But the audio in these particular clips is fake.

All of the videos use the same clip of President Trump, which we traced to a video posted by The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network, on 25 February 2025. In the original clip President Trump announces a “gold card” path to citizenship for migrants who pay $5 million (£3.7 million). This has since been reduced to $1 million (£740,000), although a ‘platinum’ version of the card that offers special tax breaks will reportedly be available for $5 million. At no point does he mention Sadiq Khan or London and there have been no credible reports of him making the specific comments in the altered clips.