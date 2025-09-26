Debunked Keir Starmer audio reappears ahead of Labour conference in Liverpool

There’s no evidence this is a genuine recording. It was widely reported as a fake when it first appeared in October 2023.

On the eve of Labour’s 2025 party conference, a number of posts on Facebook and other social media channels have shared an audio clip which supposedly captures the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer swearing and saying that he hates Liverpool, the city where the event is set to take place.

One such post on X (formerly Twitter) has more than 270,000 views at the time of writing while one posted on TikTok has been seen more than 240,000 times.

In the clip, a voice sounding like that of Mr Starmer is heard to say: “Why do we have to have conference here every single year[…] I f***ing hate Liverpool.”