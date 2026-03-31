No, Keir Starmer didn’t threaten to embarrass Rupert Lowe on national TV
A fabricated exchange between the Prime Minister and Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe has gained thousands of reactions online.
According to Facebook posts, Sir Keir Starmer told Mr Lowe: “SAY ONE MORE DUMB WORD, OLD BOY, AND I’LL EMBARRASS YOU ON NATIONAL TV.”
Mr Lowe is claimed to have responded by saying “You want embarrassment?...Try surviving th!s [sic]”, and delivered a “verba| landm!ne [sic]”, the contents of which isn’t revealed.
Although the Facebook posts don’t specify exactly where this exchange is alleged to have taken place, it says Mr Starmer “snapped across the chamber” in the presence of MPs, implying it occurred in the House of Commons.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a real exchange in the House of Commons Chamber between Rupert Lowe and Keir Starmer.