No, Keir Starmer didn’t threaten to embarrass Rupert Lowe on national TV

31 March 2026

A fabricated exchange between the Prime Minister and Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe has gained thousands of reactions online.

According to Facebook posts, Sir Keir Starmer told Mr Lowe: “SAY ONE MORE DUMB WORD, OLD BOY, AND I’LL EMBARRASS YOU ON NATIONAL TV.”

Mr Lowe is claimed to have responded by saying “You want embarrassment?...Try surviving th!s [sic]”, and delivered a “verba| landm!ne [sic]”, the contents of which isn’t revealed.

Although the Facebook posts don’t specify exactly where this exchange is alleged to have taken place, it says Mr Starmer “snapped across the chamber” in the presence of MPs, implying it occurred in the House of Commons.

But we could find no record in Hansard, the official record of all parliamentary proceedings, of either man saying the quotes attributed to them in the viral posts.

And there is no credible media reporting of any such exchange occurring.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a real exchange in the House of Commons Chamber between Rupert Lowe and Keir Starmer.

Related topics

News Social media Quick checks Keir Starmer

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.