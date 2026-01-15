Liz Truss is not entitled to a ‘£125k per year ex PM pension for life’

False. Former prime ministers don’t receive their own special pensions, but are part of the ministerial scheme that provides a pension on retirement. They’re entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year though the Public Duty Cost Allowance, but this is for expenses associated with continuing public duties and is not a pension.

Posts shared on Facebook incorrectly claim former Prime Minister Liz Truss “receives a £125k per year ex PM pension for life”.

As we’ve explained before, there is no specific “pension” for ex-prime ministers. Former prime ministers are entitled to claim the Public Duty Cost Allowance (PDCA)—an allowance of up to £115,000 per year for expenses incurred through any public duties they undertake due to their role as a former prime minister. But this is not a pension, and it’s not permanent or automatic.

The PDCA can only be used by former prime ministers to reimburse expenses “for necessary administrative costs arising from their special position in public life”, such as managing an office, dealing with correspondence and covering the costs of appearing at events in their capacity as an ex-prime minister. The money is not paid automatically—it can be claimed once expenses have been incurred.

In 2024/25 Ms Truss claimed £97,152 through the PDCA.