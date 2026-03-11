Pictures of Rishi Sunak in a hospital bed are fake

What was claimed
Pictures show the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hospital recovering from a medical procedure.
Our verdict
These pictures aren’t real. Mr Sunak’s office has confirmed the posts aren’t factual.
What was claimed
Pictures show the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hospital recovering from a medical procedure.
Our verdict
These pictures aren’t real. Mr Sunak’s office has confirmed the posts aren’t factual.
Images liked thousands of times on social media appear to show the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hospital, and have been shared with claims that he is recovering from a medical procedure.
But these pictures aren’t real, and Mr Sunak’s office confirmed to Full Fact that the posts “are not factual”.
Last month we fact checked similarly false posts featuring fake images supposedly showing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in hospital, which quoted him as saying “I’m fighting every day. But no one gets through this alone”.
The posts featuring fake photos of Mr Sunak use very similar captions. One quotes him as saying “I’m continuing to push forward, but no one recovers alone”, while another claims he said “I’m fighting — but I can’t do it alone.”
We’ve found no record of Mr Sunak making any of the comments attributed to him in the posts.
We often fact check fake and AI-generated images and videos of politicians circulating on social media. Before sharing content like this, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because these pictures aren’t real and Mr Sunak’s office has confirmed the posts aren’t factual.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.