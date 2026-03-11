Pictures of Rishi Sunak in a hospital bed are fake

What was claimed Pictures show the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hospital recovering from a medical procedure. Our verdict These pictures aren’t real. Mr Sunak’s office has confirmed the posts aren’t factual.

Images liked thousands of times on social media appear to show the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hospital, and have been shared with claims that he is recovering from a medical procedure. But these pictures aren’t real, and Mr Sunak’s office confirmed to Full Fact that the posts “are not factual”.

Last month we fact checked similarly false posts featuring fake images supposedly showing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in hospital, which quoted him as saying “I’m fighting every day. But no one gets through this alone”. The posts featuring fake photos of Mr Sunak use very similar captions. One quotes him as saying “I’m continuing to push forward, but no one recovers alone”, while another claims he said “I’m fighting — but I can’t do it alone.”

