Pictures showing Nigel Farage in hospital recovering from surgery are fake

What was claimed Pictures shared in 2026 show Nigel Farage in hospital after undergoing surgery. Our verdict False. These pictures aren’t real, and there’s no record of Mr Farage recently having a surgical procedure. Reform UK also told us the images are fake.

Pictures that appear to show the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in hospital have been shared online with claims he has recently undergone surgery. But these images aren’t real, and the claim that Mr Farage is recovering from surgery is false. A spokesperson for Reform UK also told Full Fact that the images were fake.

A caption shared with one Facebook post says: “After a quiet period away from the spotlight, Nigel Farage — the veteran British political figure, Brexit campaigner, and outspoken public voice known for his blunt style and relentless energy — has finally shared an update on his health. He recently underwent surgery, and while the recovery process is far from easy, he spoke with trademark candor and determination.” It quotes Mr Farage as saying: “I’m fighting every day. But no one gets through this alone.”