No evidence David Lammy said people are now £6,000 better off under Labour

What was claimed
David Lammy stated that everyone in the UK is £6,000 (or £5,000) a year better off since Labour was elected.
Our verdict
We can find no evidence that Mr Lammy ever made this claim.
Posts claiming David Lammy said everyone in the UK is better off by £6,000 a year since Labour was elected have been widely shared on Facebook.
The viral posts include a picture of Mr Lammy, alongside text saying: “David Lammy says everyone in the uk is £6000 a year better off since Labour got in to power and people inbox him every week to say thank you and keep doing the good work.”
But Full Fact can find no evidence that the Deputy Prime Minister ever made this claim.
Similar posts have also been shared which quote a figure of £5,000. While some of the pages sharing the posts describe themselves as sarcasm, satire or joke pages, the comments on the posts suggest that many are taking them at face value.
We could find no X posts from Mr Lammy nor any media reports quoting him putting a figure on how much “better off” people are under the current Labour government.
We also searched Hansard, the record of everything said in Parliament, and couldn’t find any evidence Mr Lammy has said this since Labour won the election in July 2024.
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed during last year’s Spring Statement that people would be on average “over £500 a year better off under this Labour government”.
While we have not fact checked that claim in this article, the £500 figure is significantly below what the posts claim.
And way back in 2019 when Labour was in opposition, the party claimed its policies would save the average family £6,700. When we fact checked that figure at the time we found it was not credible.
Fake claims like these can undermine trust in politicians and democracy. Before sharing content which you see online, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and reliable source—our toolkit can help you do this.
