No evidence David Lammy said people are now £6,000 better off under Labour

David Lammy stated that everyone in the UK is £6,000 (or £5,000) a year better off since Labour was elected.

Posts claiming David Lammy said everyone in the UK is better off by £6,000 a year since Labour was elected have been widely shared on Facebook.

The viral posts include a picture of Mr Lammy, alongside text saying: “David Lammy says everyone in the uk is £6000 a year better off since Labour got in to power and people inbox him every week to say thank you and keep doing the good work.”

But Full Fact can find no evidence that the Deputy Prime Minister ever made this claim.

Similar posts have also been shared which quote a figure of £5,000. While some of the pages sharing the posts describe themselves as sarcasm, satire or joke pages, the comments on the posts suggest that many are taking them at face value.