Social media posts promoting Amazon laptop giveaway are fake

Posts shared on Facebook claiming that Amazon is giving away very cheap or free laptops aren’t genuine.

The posts, all shared by a page named “Laptops for the residents of Great Britain”, suggest that Amazon is clearing old stock to make way for new products. Some claim that as a result the company is offering laptops for “just $3” to users who follow a link and fill out a form, while others claim they’re being given away to “everyone in UK [sic] over the age 50”, again prompting users to follow a link.

Many of the posts are shared alongside various images of stacks of HP laptops, some of which appear to have been edited or generated with AI.

Amazon has confirmed to Full Fact that these posts are not genuine. The links included in the posts don’t go to the official Amazon website, nor has the offer been shared by any of Amazon’s official social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the online retailer previously told us they warn consumers against entering payment information onto websites they are not familiar with.

It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook, and we’ve fact checked many similar ones previously, including other offers claiming to be from Amazon.