Fake Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed these are not genuine offers associated with the chain.

Posts have been circulating on Facebook, offering deals at the restaurants to people who interact with posts and comment “Carvery” on them.

One post is captioned: “Breaking from Toby Carvery’s CEO. This July we are honoring 40 years of delicious roasts by treating everyone who says ‘Carvery’ to a free Carvery for 2 with drinks at any location”.

The posts then link to websites with claims that they include vouchers for the restaurant chain.

