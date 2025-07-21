Fake Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook

Social media posts offering free dinners at Toby Carvery restaurants to mark 40 years of the chain are not legitimate.
Posts have been circulating on Facebook, offering deals at the restaurants to people who interact with posts and comment “Carvery” on them.
One post is captioned: “Breaking from Toby Carvery’s CEO. This July we are honoring 40 years of delicious roasts by treating everyone who says ‘Carvery’ to a free Carvery for 2 with drinks at any location”.
The posts then link to websites with claims that they include vouchers for the restaurant chain.
However, these are not legitimate offers.
A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, Toby Carvery’s parent company, confirmed that promotions are only offered through the chain’s official channels, and these are not genuine deals.
We could find no such giveaways being promoted on the official Toby Carvery social media channels or its website.
Toby Carvery has previously warned against interacting with pages or individuals on Facebook pretending to be the company, saying: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here. We’ll also never ask for any bank or credit card details.”
We’ve written many times about fake Toby Carvery offers, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.