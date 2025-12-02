Lidl is not giving away free food boxes to people who like a Facebook post

2 December 2025

What was claimed

Lidl is giving away free food boxes worth £40 to people who like and comment on a Facebook post.

Our verdict

False. A spokesperson for the retailer confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

A Facebook post falsely claims that the supermarket Lidl is giving away free food boxes to people who like and comment—but this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims to be written by “Jack Merchant [...] Lidl CEO” and that the value of the “free box of essential foods” is £40.

However, Lidl’s UK CEO is Ryan McDonnell, and Gerd Chrzanowski is the CEO of the Schwarz Group, the parent company of Lidl.

A spokesperson for Lidl confirmed to Full Fact that this post is not an official Lidl competition.

False label on a Facebook post

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook, and we’ve fact checked many similar posts, including other fake offers supposedly from Lidl, as well as other retailers like Argos, Amazon and Morrisons.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Lidl.

Related topics

Social media

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.