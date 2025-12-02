Lidl is not giving away free food boxes to people who like a Facebook post

False. A spokesperson for the retailer confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

Lidl is giving away free food boxes worth £40 to people who like and comment on a Facebook post.

A Facebook post falsely claims that the supermarket Lidl is giving away free food boxes to people who like and comment—but this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims to be written by “Jack Merchant [...] Lidl CEO” and that the value of the “free box of essential foods” is £40.

However, Lidl’s UK CEO is Ryan McDonnell, and Gerd Chrzanowski is the CEO of the Schwarz Group, the parent company of Lidl.

A spokesperson for Lidl confirmed to Full Fact that this post is not an official Lidl competition.