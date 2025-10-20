M&S isn’t selling ‘collection hampers’ to the over-50s for £10

False. This is not a genuine offer from Marks & Spencer.

Over-50s can get an M&S Collection Hamper for £10 if they fill in a short questionnaire.

Posts being shared on Facebook falsely claim that the retailer Marks & Spencer is selling a “Collection Hamper for just £10” to people aged over 45 or 50 who fill in a questionnaire.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose daughter works for the company, and say the discounted products are available because “they’re clearing out seasonal stock”.

Marks & Spencer confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer.