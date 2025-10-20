M&S isn’t selling ‘collection hampers’ to the over-50s for £10

20 October 2025

What was claimed

Over-50s can get an M&S Collection Hamper for £10 if they fill in a short questionnaire.

Our verdict

False. This is not a genuine offer from Marks & Spencer.

Posts being shared on Facebook falsely claim that the retailer Marks & Spencer is selling a “Collection Hamper for just £10” to people aged over 45 or 50 who fill in a questionnaire.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose daughter works for the company, and say the discounted products are available because “they’re clearing out seasonal stock”.

Marks & Spencer confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer.

False label on a Facebook post

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen social media posts sharing fake offers supposedly from Marks & Spencer or retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Screwfix.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify if an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine Marks & Spencer offer.

