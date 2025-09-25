No, Screwfix is not offering huge discounts to the over-50s

Posts on Facebook falsely claim that a “special clearance offer” from hardware retailer Screwfix allows people aged over 50 to purchase a Gorilla garden cart for just £3, in return for completing a short survey.

But a spokesperson for Screwfix told Full Fact that these offers are not genuine.

One post says: “My 27-year-old daughter, who works at Screwfix, told me something I have to share. If you’re over fifty, you can complete a short survey and get a Gorilla garden cart for under £3. It’s part of a special clearance offer meant to give back to seniors, a group often overlooked.

“My husband just turned 53, so I ordered one for him. It showed up three days later, and he was genuinely thrilled. I’ll leave the link she sent me in the comments. Just answer a few quick questions to check if you’re eligible.”