John Lewis Bugaboo offer is not real

The posts say that under the terms of a little-known deal, people aged over 24 can buy a Bugaboo Butterfly stroller for just two or three pounds.

Facebook posts are falsely claiming that the retailer John Lewis is offering extremely cheap Bugaboo strollers to people who fill out a form. John Lewis has confirmed with Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the company.

One post says: “My eldest daughter works at John Lewis and just let me in on a cracking deal: if you’re 25 or older, you can fill out a quick survey and nab a Bugaboo Butterfly stroller for just 3 quid.

“They’re clearing space for a new collection dropping on 25 September, and this offer’s part of their early clear-out and thank-you to customers. I’ve always loved Bugaboo — the design, the comfort, it’s all just brilliant.

“My stroller turned up a few days after I filled out the form. I’ve popped the link in the comments — take a mo to check if you qualify. It’s proper worth it!”

In fact, we could not find any links in the comments on either post. And in any case, John Lewis told us that what the posts said wasn’t true. No such offer is available.

We have written about several similar false posts about John Lewis offers on Bugaboos before. We have also written about a similar fake offer, supposedly from Bugaboo directly. Indeed we often find posts on social media promoting non-existent special offers from retailers.

It is always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to look at whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a long post history.