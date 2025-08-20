John Lewis is not selling car seat strollers for £3

What was claimed
John Lewis is selling Doona car seat strollers for less than £10 to people who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine John Lewis offer.
Posts that falsely claim the retailer John Lewis is selling car seat “strollers” by the brand Doona for less than £10 to those who fill in a survey have been shared on Facebook.
John Lewis has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
One post says: “No, I repeat, DO NOT buy a Doona car seat! Because… My sister works at John Lewis and she told me that most people don’t know that if they take a short survey they can get a Doona car seat for £3
“I already checked it out and got my Doona stroller, I’m attaching a photo.
“I’m leaving the link below that my sister sent me. I’ll also leave the link in the comments. I don’t think it will last long, so don’t delay, fill it out now. Repost this post or just share it with your friends.”
However, the link included in the comments of this Facebook post directs users to a website which appears to be selling a mini chainsaw.
Other posts also claim to be written by someone whose sister works at John Lewis, though they feature different prices—one says the car seats are being sold for “under £10” and another has the price as “under £9”. Similar products by Doona are on sale for hundreds of pounds on the real John Lewis website.
We’ve also seen a very similar post that used dollars instead of pounds.
We couldn’t find the alleged deal on the actual John Lewis website or being advertised on its official social media channels.
A spokesperson for John Lewis told us that these offers were fake, and that legitimate offers are found on the company’s website or on its app.
We’ve written before about social media posts that falsely claimed John Lewis was selling cheap pushchairs. We’ve also written about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and brands.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because John Lewis has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
