John Lewis is not selling car seat strollers for £3

John Lewis is selling Doona car seat strollers for less than £10 to people who fill in a survey.

Posts that falsely claim the retailer John Lewis is selling car seat “strollers” by the brand Doona for less than £10 to those who fill in a survey have been shared on Facebook.

John Lewis has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

One post says: “No, I repeat, DO NOT buy a Doona car seat! Because… My sister works at John Lewis and she told me that most people don’t know that if they take a short survey they can get a Doona car seat for £3

“I already checked it out and got my Doona stroller, I’m attaching a photo.

“I’m leaving the link below that my sister sent me. I’ll also leave the link in the comments. I don’t think it will last long, so don’t delay, fill it out now. Repost this post or just share it with your friends.”

However, the link included in the comments of this Facebook post directs users to a website which appears to be selling a mini chainsaw.