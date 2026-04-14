Facebook post suggesting Tesco is giving away free Easter hampers is fake

A social media post suggests Tesco is giving away free leftover Easter hampers, but this is not a real offer affiliated with the retailer.

The post, which has more than 2,000 comments, says: “We have loads of hampers left over from Easter, we'd hate to see them go to waste so say: 'Hamper' then drop a like and you'll get one FREE”. It shares a collage of four images supposedly showing Tesco employees holding baskets containing Easter eggs, among other things.

A spokesperson for Tesco told Full Fact the post was “in no way affiliated” with the retailer.

Moreover, there are clear signs the images are made with AI, including illegible text and the fact that they don’t appear anywhere else online.