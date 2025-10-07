More fake Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook

Toby Carvery is giving away free meals for two to Facebook users.

Posts on Facebook claiming that restaurant chain Toby Carvery is giving away free meals for two to celebrate its birthday are not advertising a real offer.

One such post says: “Breaking! I'm Steven Neal, Toby Carvery CEO and I'm thrilled to announce our 40th Birthday, we're giving everyone who says 'Toby' a free carvery for two to be used nationwide.”

Other posts reference a similar offer, but with a different named “president” or other senior staff member, and some say the restaurant chain is celebrating its 50th or 45th birthday, rather than its 40th.