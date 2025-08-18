More fake Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook

False. A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed these are not genuine offers.

Toby Carvery is offering free meals to people who like certain Facebook posts.

Facebook posts claiming that people can receive a free meal at a Toby Carvery restaurant in exchange for likes are false.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, Toby Carvery’s parent company, confirmed that promotions are only offered through the chain’s official channels, and these are not genuine deals.

One post says: “Big news, as the President of Toby Carvery I’m very excited to announce we’re going to be treating everyone who likes to a free carvery in celebration of our anniversary”. It includes two images of roast dinners, and a photo of a man holding what appears to be a menu and standing outside a Toby Carvery restaurant.

However, this photo does not show the “President of Toby Carvery”. It is not a picture of Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers. The photo was taken in December 2016, and shows the then general manager of the Thorpe Bay branch of the chain, Darren Frost.