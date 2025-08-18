More fake Toby Carvery offers circulate on Facebook

What was claimed
Toby Carvery is offering free meals to people who like certain Facebook posts.
Our verdict
False. A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed these are not genuine offers.
Facebook posts claiming that people can receive a free meal at a Toby Carvery restaurant in exchange for likes are false.
A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, Toby Carvery’s parent company, confirmed that promotions are only offered through the chain’s official channels, and these are not genuine deals.
One post says: “Big news, as the President of Toby Carvery I’m very excited to announce we’re going to be treating everyone who likes to a free carvery in celebration of our anniversary”. It includes two images of roast dinners, and a photo of a man holding what appears to be a menu and standing outside a Toby Carvery restaurant.
However, this photo does not show the “President of Toby Carvery”. It is not a picture of Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers. The photo was taken in December 2016, and shows the then general manager of the Thorpe Bay branch of the chain, Darren Frost.
A comment from the author of the post encourages people to follow a link to a website where they can apparently claim the offer.
Another post says people who click ‘like’ will receive a “free Carvery at any Toby Carvery” in honour of “National Carvery day”, while a third features similar wording but instead claims the offer is in honour of “Toby Carvery birthday day”.
But we couldn’t find giveaways matching either description being promoted on Toby Carvery’s social media channels or on its website. Toby Carvery has previously warned against interacting with pages or individuals on Facebook pretending to be the company, saying: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here. We’ll also never ask for any bank or credit card details.”
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen fake Toby Carvery offers being shared on social media. We’ve also written about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and brands.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed these offers aren’t genuine.
