Early pandemic staged funeral procession video wrongly linked to Gaza

What was claimed A video shows a funeral procession in Gaza scattering when air raid sirens sound, with the ‘corpse’ jumping up and running away. Our verdict This isn’t what the footage shows. It was filmed in March 2020, reportedly in Jordan.

A video showing an apparent funeral procession scattering when sirens sound, with the ‘corpse’ leaping up and running away, is circulating again with false claims that the footage was filmed in Gaza. This isn’t true. The clip actually shows a staged funeral procession that went viral in 2020, with reports at the time saying it was filmed in Jordan.

In the video, a group of people are carrying a stretcher with what appears to be a shrouded body. When a siren sounds, they drop the stretcher and run away, after which the person pretending to be deceased stands up and runs off as well. The video was recently shared in a Facebook post with a caption that read: “Air raid sirens start wailing in Gaza and suddenly everyone runs for cover including, apparently, the ‘dead’ man on the stretcher [...] Nothing says ‘miracle recovery’ quite like an incoming siren.”

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