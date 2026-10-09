Early pandemic staged funeral procession video wrongly linked to Gaza

What was claimed
A video shows a funeral procession in Gaza scattering when air raid sirens sound, with the ‘corpse’ jumping up and running away.
Our verdict
This isn’t what the footage shows. It was filmed in March 2020, reportedly in Jordan.
What was claimed
A video shows a funeral procession in Gaza scattering when air raid sirens sound, with the ‘corpse’ jumping up and running away.
Our verdict
This isn’t what the footage shows. It was filmed in March 2020, reportedly in Jordan.
A video showing an apparent funeral procession scattering when sirens sound, with the ‘corpse’ leaping up and running away, is circulating again with false claims that the footage was filmed in Gaza.
This isn’t true. The clip actually shows a staged funeral procession that went viral in 2020, with reports at the time saying it was filmed in Jordan.
In the video, a group of people are carrying a stretcher with what appears to be a shrouded body. When a siren sounds, they drop the stretcher and run away, after which the person pretending to be deceased stands up and runs off as well.
The video was recently shared in a Facebook post with a caption that read: “Air raid sirens start wailing in Gaza and suddenly everyone runs for cover including, apparently, the ‘dead’ man on the stretcher [...] Nothing says ‘miracle recovery’ quite like an incoming siren.”
But the clip has been online since March 2020 and has been shared repeatedly since then with completely unevidenced claims that it shows Palestinians or Hamas faking casualties.
The footage was reported on by Arabic-language news outlets in March 2020, with claims it was filmed in Jordan. We haven’t been able to verify exactly what’s happening in the clip, but at that time Jordan did have an army-enforced curfew.
The claim is part of a wider narrative, often shared with the hashtag #pallywood, a combination of Palestine and Bollywood, used by some online to describe the alleged false staging of harm to Palestinian civilians.
Misinformation around conflicts can spread fast, and videos and images can easily be taken out of context. This article provides tools to help you check if an image or video has been shared in the original context.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because the footage is not from Gaza. It was filmed in 2020, reportedly in Jordan.
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