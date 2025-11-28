People in the UK will not be fined £750 for using their heating after 9pm

From 10 November people in the UK who use their heating after 9pm will be fined £750 and may have their energy cut off.

Videos being shared online falsely claim that from 10 November households that turn on their heating past 9pm will be fined £750.

This is the latest example in a series of alarmist videos we’ve seen being shared online that make false and misleading claims about supposed new government policies that impact people’s personal freedoms, and is similar to a claim we saw last month.

A version of the video being shared on Instagram uses a clip of the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a podium. A voice resembling Mr Starmer’s then goes on to say: “I can confirm starting November 10th a chilling new rule takes effect. Any household caught using heating past 9pm will face a 750 pounds fine [sic] and if you dare do it again your energy supply could be cut off.”

This is completely false. No such ban was introduced on 10 November, nor is one upcoming. The government has made no such announcement. And searches of Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, do not show any evidence of such a policy.