No, the government isn’t banning central heating after 9pm

False. This policy isn’t real, and there are no cut-off times forcing people to turn off their central heating.

From 1 November 2025, the government is imposing a ban on the use of central heating after 9pm, even in winter. People who breach the cut-off time could face heavy fines.

Videos viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook are falsely claiming that the government will ban people using central heating after 9pm from 1 November.

The clips are styled to look like a news report about the supposed new policy, which is apparently being introduced for “energy efficiency” reasons. The voiceover says breaking this rule could incur “heavy fines”.

But these claims are completely false. No such ban is being introduced.