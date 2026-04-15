Satirical post about Liz Truss blaming ‘transgender mafia’ for Italian chocolate heist shared as genuine

What was claimed
Liz Truss claimed an underground transgender mafia was responsible for the theft of a large shipment of KitKats in March.
Our verdict
This post appears to have originally been shared as satire. There’s no evidence she ever said this.
Social media posts claiming the former Prime Minister Liz Truss blamed an “underground transgender Mafia” for an “Italian chocolate heist that saw over 12 tonnes of KitKats stolen” are circulating online. But this claim appears to have originally been shared as satire, and there’s no evidence Ms Truss ever said this.
The post appears to be referring to the very real theft of a large shipment of KitKats while in transit in Italy to distributors across Europe in late March.
Many social media users appear to have shared the post as if it is genuine. One Facebook post is captioned “this idiot was PM”, while an Instagram post says “we got rid of this [...] leader in six weeks”.
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But the earliest version of this post we could find was shared by an X account that says it is “satire” in its bio.
There’s no evidence of Ms Truss ever speaking publicly about the KitKat theft in credible media reports, or public profiles across X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The post appears to feature a still of the former politician from a video on her YouTube channel published on 5 December 2025, which predates the chocolate theft. While Ms Truss did mention a “transgender agenda” and “transgender idealogues” in the episode, she did not use the words “underground transgender mafia”.
This is not the first time we’ve seen satirical content being shared as if it’s genuine. We’ve previously written about a fake statement by PM Sir Keir Starmer about the US leaving NATO and many fabricated Guardian and Daily Mail headlines being shared out of context in this way.
It’s important to consider the source of claims before sharing them online. Our toolkit gives you advice on how to navigate information you see online.