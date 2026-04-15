Satirical post about Liz Truss blaming ‘transgender mafia’ for Italian chocolate heist shared as genuine

What was claimed Liz Truss claimed an underground transgender mafia was responsible for the theft of a large shipment of KitKats in March. Our verdict This post appears to have originally been shared as satire. There’s no evidence she ever said this.

Social media posts claiming the former Prime Minister Liz Truss blamed an “underground transgender Mafia” for an “Italian chocolate heist that saw over 12 tonnes of KitKats stolen” are circulating online. But this claim appears to have originally been shared as satire, and there’s no evidence Ms Truss ever said this.

The post appears to be referring to the very real theft of a large shipment of KitKats while in transit in Italy to distributors across Europe in late March. Many social media users appear to have shared the post as if it is genuine. One Facebook post is captioned “this idiot was PM”, while an Instagram post says “we got rid of this [...] leader in six weeks”.