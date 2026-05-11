We asked readers to send us election claims to fact check - so what did they spot?

Image courtesy of PETER NICHOLLS/AFP

In April we launched our elections tipline, as part of our work covering the 2026 elections. We asked our readers to send us claims they’d seen being made by candidates and parties in their local area, via a dedicated WhatsApp number or via email. And we asked them particularly to send us claims that might not have otherwise been visible online, such as those in leaflets or local paper ads, or on posters. In the six weeks leading up to polling day we received dozens of tips from all across the country—from southern Somerset and inner London boroughs, northern towns like Great Harwood in Lancashire and Scottish cities like Aberdeen.

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Most of those who contacted us were in England, where we saw leaflets and letters from all the major parties but particularly Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats, which together accounted for around two-thirds of the claims we were sent. We were also contacted by readers in Scotland, one of whom, Julie, sent us this bar chart from Scottish Labour which we fact checked.

Bar charts were in fact a common theme—they accounted for over 40% of the tips that came through, and several we were sent helped shape our wider investigation into misleading and unreliable local election bar charts. The second most common theme among the tips we were sent was claims about councils’ delivery on local issues such as potholes and bins, as shown in the two examples below.